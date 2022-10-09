Firo (FIRO) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Firo (FIRO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00013225 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $29.75 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Firo has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00276423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00138479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00748973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00602235 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00255890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,584,862 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @firoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is firo.org. The official message board for Firo is firo.org/blog.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Firo (FIRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Users are able to generate FIRO through the process of mining. Firo has a current supply of 12,427,854.74033085 with 11,582,224.49762072 in circulation. The last known price of Firo is 2.53158328 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,489,765.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firo.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.