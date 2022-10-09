First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.18. 976,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,092. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

