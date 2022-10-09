Flag Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $135,174.37 (FLAG)

Flag Network (FLAG) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Flag Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flag Network has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Flag Network has a total market capitalization of $135,174.37 and approximately $14,967.00 worth of Flag Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flag Network Profile

Flag Network launched on June 23rd, 2021. Flag Network’s total supply is 9,262,132,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Flag Network is https://reddit.com/r/flagnetwork. Flag Network’s official website is flagnetwork.finance. Flag Network’s official Twitter account is @flagnetwork_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flag Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flag Network (FLAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Flag Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Flag Network is 0.00003366 USD and is up 13.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,016.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flagnetwork.finance/.”

