FLC Capital Advisors Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

ENB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,580,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.