FLC Capital Advisors Has $7.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,996 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

