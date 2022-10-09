FLC Capital Advisors Has $781,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.75. 1,056,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

