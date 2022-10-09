FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. 1,758,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,487. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

