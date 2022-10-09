FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 944 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. 2,771,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,631. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.83.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

