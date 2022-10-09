FLC Capital Advisors Sells 502 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.68. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

