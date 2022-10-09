FLC Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 2.4 %

Walmart stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.56. 5,693,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.