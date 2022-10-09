FLOV MARKET Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FLOVM)

FLOV MARKET (FLOVM) traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, FLOV MARKET has traded down 59.6% against the US dollar. One FLOV MARKET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FLOV MARKET has a total market cap of $21,203.42 and $17,986.00 worth of FLOV MARKET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FLOV MARKET Token Profile

FLOV MARKET was first traded on May 7th, 2022. FLOV MARKET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FLOV MARKET is flovmarket.com. FLOV MARKET’s official Twitter account is @flovmarket.

FLOV MARKET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOV MARKET (FLOVM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FLOV MARKET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FLOV MARKET is 0.000021 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flovmarket.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLOV MARKET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLOV MARKET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

