Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.50

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.50 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.27). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 106.25 ($1.28), with a volume of 29,602 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £65.34 million and a PE ratio of 2,125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

(Get Rating)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.