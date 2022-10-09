Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 237 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

