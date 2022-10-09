Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $7,949,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $11,747,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $48.56. 630,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.