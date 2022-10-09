Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,418,000.

ARKK stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80.

