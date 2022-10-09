Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 2,120,940 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59.

