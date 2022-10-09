FrogeX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (FROGEX)

FrogeX (FROGEX) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One FrogeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FrogeX has traded 337.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FrogeX has a market capitalization of $218,123.61 and $36,584.00 worth of FrogeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FrogeX

FrogeX’s launch date was February 22nd, 2021. FrogeX’s total supply is 410,758,768,899 tokens. The official website for FrogeX is froge.fi. The official message board for FrogeX is frogex.medium.com. The Reddit community for FrogeX is https://reddit.com/r/frogefinance. FrogeX’s official Twitter account is @frogefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FrogeX (FROGEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. FrogeX has a current supply of 410,758,768,899.1501 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FrogeX is 0.00000058 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $612.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://froge.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FrogeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FrogeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FrogeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

