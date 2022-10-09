FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $21.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Hovde Group to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

