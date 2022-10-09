ftm.guru Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week (ELITE)

ftm.guru (ELITE) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, ftm.guru has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. ftm.guru has a total market capitalization of $194,716.66 and $8,739.00 worth of ftm.guru was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ftm.guru token can now be purchased for about $778.87 or 0.04023620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,359.62 or 1.00011656 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063730 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022423 BTC.

About ftm.guru

ftm.guru (ELITE) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2021. ftm.guru’s total supply is 1,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 250 tokens. ftm.guru’s official Twitter account is @ftm1337. ftm.guru’s official website is ftm.guru. The official message board for ftm.guru is medium.com/@ftm1337.

ftm.guru Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ftm.guru (ELITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. ftm.guru has a current supply of 1,337 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ftm.guru is 783.25327548 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $108.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ftm.guru/.”

