Futureswap (FST) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.99 Million

Futureswap (FST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Futureswap token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Futureswap has traded down 12% against the dollar. Futureswap has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $43,161.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Futureswap

Futureswap’s launch date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 tokens. The official website for Futureswap is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official message board is medium.com/futureswap. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @futureswapx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap (FST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Futureswap has a current supply of 3,481,138.86850952 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Futureswap is 0.14116751 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $38,979.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.futureswap.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futureswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

