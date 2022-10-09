G999 Price Hits $0.0015 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00087616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00067771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007959 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 (G999) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. G999 has a current supply of 16,832,913,757 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of G999 is 0.00215585 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $343,966.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://g999main.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.