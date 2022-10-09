GambleFi (BETIFY) Price Reaches $0.0922

GambleFi (BETIFY) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One GambleFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GambleFi has traded down 61.9% against the US dollar. GambleFi has a total market capitalization of $16.92 and approximately $37,454.00 worth of GambleFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GambleFi

GambleFi’s launch date was February 15th, 2022. GambleFi’s official website is gamblefi.io. GambleFi’s official message board is gamblefi.medium.com. GambleFi’s official Twitter account is @gamblefinance.

GambleFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GambleFi (BETIFY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. GambleFi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GambleFi is 0.09218663 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $24.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamblefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GambleFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

