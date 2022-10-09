Gamesta (GSG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Gamesta (GSG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Gamesta has a total market cap of $22,695.63 and $13,018.00 worth of Gamesta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gamesta has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Gamesta token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Gamesta

Gamesta’s launch date was December 18th, 2021. Gamesta’s total supply is 977,855,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,532,046 tokens. Gamesta’s official message board is blog.gamesta.ai. Gamesta’s official website is gamesta.ai. Gamesta’s official Twitter account is @gamestaguild and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamesta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamesta (GSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Gamesta has a current supply of 977,855,176.498542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gamesta is 0.00080972 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesta.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamesta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamesta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamesta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

