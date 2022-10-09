Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Raised by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up 3.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,496. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

