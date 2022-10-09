GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GBGPF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GB Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GB Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $850.00.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of GB Group stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. GB Group has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

