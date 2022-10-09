Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Raised by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.87. 679,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.