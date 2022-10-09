Graviton Zero (GRAV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $43,390.59

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Graviton Zero has a market capitalization of $43,390.59 and approximately $36,696.00 worth of Graviton Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviton Zero has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Graviton Zero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00067135 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Graviton Zero

Graviton Zero (GRAV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 20th, 2021. Graviton Zero’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,615,749 tokens. The Reddit community for Graviton Zero is https://reddit.com/r/gravitonzero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graviton Zero’s official Twitter account is @gravitonzero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviton Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitonzero. Graviton Zero’s official website is gravitonzero.com.

Graviton Zero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton Zero (GRAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Graviton Zero has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Graviton Zero is 0.00080726 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,222.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravitonzero.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

