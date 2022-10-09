Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 18 ($0.22) price target on the stock.

GGP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The company has a market capitalization of £411.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.92.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

