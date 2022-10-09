Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 18 ($0.22) price target on the stock.
Greatland Gold Stock Performance
GGP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The company has a market capitalization of £411.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.92.
About Greatland Gold
