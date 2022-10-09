GreenZoneX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82,197.00 (GZX)

GreenZoneX (GZX) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One GreenZoneX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenZoneX has a total market capitalization of $16,966.97 and approximately $82,197.00 worth of GreenZoneX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GreenZoneX has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GreenZoneX Profile

GreenZoneX was first traded on June 18th, 2021. GreenZoneX’s total supply is 987,907,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,835,058 tokens. GreenZoneX’s official Twitter account is @greenzone__?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. GreenZoneX’s official website is www.greenzone.eco.

Buying and Selling GreenZoneX

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenZoneX (GZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. GreenZoneX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GreenZoneX is 0.00004354 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $72,627.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.greenzone.eco/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenZoneX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenZoneX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenZoneX using one of the exchanges listed above.

