Grimm Market Cap Tops $72,165.69 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 495.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $72,165.69 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grimm has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2019. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grimm

According to CryptoCompare, “Grimm (GRIMM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Grimm has a current supply of 60,501,300. The last known price of Grimm is 0.0011919 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grimmw.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

