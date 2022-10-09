GScarab (GSCARAB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.85

GScarab (GSCARAB) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, GScarab has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. GScarab has a market cap of $97.85 and approximately $17,663.00 worth of GScarab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GScarab token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GScarab alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GScarab Token Profile

GScarab’s genesis date was December 18th, 2021. GScarab’s total supply is 59,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 449 tokens. GScarab’s official Twitter account is @scarab_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. GScarab’s official website is scarab.finance.

Buying and Selling GScarab

According to CryptoCompare, “GScarab (GSCARAB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. GScarab has a current supply of 59,501 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GScarab is 0.21741872 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $30.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scarab.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GScarab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GScarab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GScarab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GScarab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GScarab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.