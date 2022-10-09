Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 1.70% of Guidewire Software worth $100,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $63.26 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

