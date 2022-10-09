Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25

Haino (HE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Haino token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Haino has a total market cap of $63,569.25 and $10,592.00 worth of Haino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haino has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Haino Profile

Haino was first traded on February 27th, 2022. The official website for Haino is haino.me. Haino’s official Twitter account is @hainoruler and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Haino

According to CryptoCompare, “Haino (HE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Haino has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Haino is 0.00000318 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://haino.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

