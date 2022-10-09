Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €174.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €154.55 ($157.70) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.66.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.