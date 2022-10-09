Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Invests $892,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.7% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $15.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.75. 9,806,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.