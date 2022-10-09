Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.88 ($62.12) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.89.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

