Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €65.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

