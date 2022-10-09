hi Dollar (HI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.10 Million

hi Dollar (HI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. hi Dollar has a market capitalization of $239.88 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hi Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, hi Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get hi Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About hi Dollar

hi Dollar’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. The official website for hi Dollar is hi.com. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling hi Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hi Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase hi Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for hi Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for hi Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.