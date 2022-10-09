Hibiki Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $405,953.84 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Hibiki Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a total market cap of $405,953.84 and approximately $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hibiki Finance

Hibiki Finance was first traded on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 tokens. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @hibikifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hibiki Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hibiki Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hibiki Finance is 0.04360042 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,088.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hibiki.finance/.”

