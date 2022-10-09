Hiroki Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,109.00 (HIRO)

Hiroki (HIRO) traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Hiroki has a market cap of $114,802.59 and approximately $11,109.00 worth of Hiroki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiroki token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiroki has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hiroki Profile

Hiroki’s genesis date was July 1st, 2022. Hiroki’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,816,667,684 tokens. Hiroki’s official Twitter account is @hirokitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hiroki’s official website is www.hirokitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Hiroki

According to CryptoCompare, “Hiroki (HIRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hiroki has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hiroki is 0.00001432 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $849.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hirokitoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiroki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiroki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiroki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

