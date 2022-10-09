Hoppers Game Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (FLY)

Hoppers Game (FLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Hoppers Game has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Hoppers Game token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoppers Game has a market cap of $68,231.97 and approximately $6.39 million worth of Hoppers Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoppers Game alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.44 or 0.99992979 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022293 BTC.

About Hoppers Game

Hoppers Game is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2022. Hoppers Game’s total supply is 16,321,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,305,502 tokens. Hoppers Game’s official message board is hoppersgame.medium.com. The official website for Hoppers Game is hoppersgame.io. Hoppers Game’s official Twitter account is @hoppersgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hoppers Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppers Game (FLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Hoppers Game has a current supply of 16,321,897 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hoppers Game is 0.00414108 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $243.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppersgame.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppers Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppers Game should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoppers Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoppers Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoppers Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.