Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.