HSBC’s (HSBA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 467 ($5.64) on Wednesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a market cap of £93.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 522.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 520.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

