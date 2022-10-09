Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $4.10 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00021095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $628.88 million and $15.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Huobi Token has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 153,357,694.25441208 in circulation. The last known price of Huobi Token is 4.1259988 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $10,987,320.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.huobiwallet.com.”

