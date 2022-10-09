Hydro One (TSE:H) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.18

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.18 and traded as low as C$32.27. Hydro One shares last traded at C$32.51, with a volume of 1,146,576 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.78.

Hydro One Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.85.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

