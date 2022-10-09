iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $0.17 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50.

iBio Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.28. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -3.65.

iBio’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iBio during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iBio by 164.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 127.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 400.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

