Icointoo (ICT) Price Tops $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

Icointoo (ICT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Icointoo has a market capitalization of $3,646.29 and $225,398.00 worth of Icointoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Icointoo has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Icointoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Icointoo Token Profile

Icointoo (ICT) is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2022. Icointoo’s total supply is 3,080,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,608 tokens. Icointoo’s official Twitter account is @icointoo_io. The official website for Icointoo is icointoo.com.

Buying and Selling Icointoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Icointoo (ICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. Icointoo has a current supply of 3,080,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Icointoo is 0.02669166 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icointoo.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Icointoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Icointoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Icointoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

