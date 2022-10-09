Insider Buying: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Acquires $12,520.96 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,520.96. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,033.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

