Insider Buying: Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO) Insider Acquires £240,000 in Stock

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating) insider Brian Arthur Hall bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £240,000 ($289,995.17).
Great Western Mining Price Performance
Shares of GWMO stock opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13. Great Western Mining Co. PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.17 ($0.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.
Great Western Mining Company Profile
