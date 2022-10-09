Insider Buying: Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Purchases £29,808 in Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Keith Edelman purchased 12,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £29,808 ($36,017.40).

Headlam Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HEAD stock opened at GBX 247 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The stock has a market cap of £207.44 million and a P/E ratio of 771.88. Headlam Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 510 ($6.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.75.

Headlam Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is 4,687.50%.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

